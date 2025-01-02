The luxury auction house Sotheby's is auctioning off a luxury penthouse in Zurich. The starting price is not yet known. Sotheby's

Sotheby's is putting a property in Zurich under the hammer: 344 square meters on two floors are soon to change hands. How much will the auction fetch?

The apartment is spread over two floors, has a 62-square-metre terrace and is accessible via a private lift.

The price is not known, but it is estimated that it could exceed 5.5 million francs. Show more

A luxury apartment in Zurich is going under the hammer at the renowned auction house Sotheby's. The penthouse combines elegance, comfort and a breathtaking view - and sets new standards in terms of living, according to the auction house.

The penthouse has four rooms, a 62 square meter terrace and a garage. A fountain has been added to the garden terrace. The apartment is accessible via a private elevator.

Penthouse on two floors

The property extends over two floors - the 15th and 16th floors - and comprises a generous 344 m² of gross floor area. Open floor plans seamlessly connect the living, dining and entertaining areas. The auction house highly praises the "Bulthaup kitchen, with premium appliances".

The view from the terrace, 55 meters above the city streets, is said to offer a 240-degree panoramic view: "From the rooftops of Zurich to Lake Zurich, the hills of the Albis chain with the Üetliberg and the snow-capped peaks of the Glarus Alps," writes the auction house.

The starting bid for the property is not known. As of 2024, the average price per square meter in the city of Zurich is CHF 15,916 per square meter of living space. If you only multiply the living space of 344 square meters by the average price per square meter, the result is CHF 5.48 million. This does not take into account the various benefits. The final price of the auction could therefore be significantly higher.