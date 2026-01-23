In the scandal surrounding allegations of abuse, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, has been dismissed, according to diplomatic circles in New York. A majority of the court’s member states reportedly voted in favor of his removal from office. The outcome of the vote is expected to be announced officially after 11:30 p.m. (CEST). The scandal, which has been simmering for two years, has placed a heavy burden on the court, based in The Hague, and damaged its international reputation.

Khan had been accused of sexual assault by a former colleague. The British lawyer strongly denies all allegations. The allegations had already come to light in 2024. In June of this year, Khan was suspended pending an investigation. In a recent interview with CNN, the woman reiterated the allegations.

Khan had served as chief prosecutor since 2021 and, among other things, had sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged crimes committed during the Gaza War. Khan’s departure is not expected to have any impact on this arrest warrant.

Doubts About the UN Investigation

A UN commission had investigated the allegations against Khan and submitted its report to the court in late 2025. According to media reports, the commission considered it proven that Khan had engaged in “non-consensual sexual contact” with a female employee.

However, a report by three judges identified shortcomings in the UN investigation. For example, it had not sufficiently examined the credibility of the witnesses. According to Khan’s attorneys, the panel concluded that “no misconduct or breach of duty” had been proven. However, the representatives of 21 states on the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties decided otherwise. The suspension followed.