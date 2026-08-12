According to Pakistani security sources, the ceasefire agreed upon in mid-June as part of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran is to be extended.

The extension could last another 60 or even 90 days, the dpa news agency learned from sources familiar with the talks. Pakistan is acting as a mediator in the conflict. However, no decision has yet been made on whether this new ceasefire will be publicly announced.

At the same time, an agreement between Iran and Oman regarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is imminent, the report added. According to information from Pakistani security sources, this could happen as early as Saturday. A 60-day deadline for negotiations—originally set in the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran—expires in mid-August.

The U.S. and Israel had attacked Iran on February 28. In mid-April, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict. In mid-June, with Pakistan acting as mediator, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a framework agreement that provided for a ceasefire and was intended to pave the way for ending the war through further negotiations within 60 days. However, mutual attacks occurred repeatedly, especially in the second half of July. As a result, no in-depth negotiations took place.

Most recently, Iran reported that it had been conducting direct negotiations with Oman, the other neighboring country, on how to regulate the passage of ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz. Both countries had stated that an agreement was close.