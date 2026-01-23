Amid an ongoing heat wave, the Korean Meteorological Administration has issued the highest heat warning level for the capital, Seoul, for the first time this year. On Tuesday at noon local time, temperatures in Seoul reached 38 degrees; according to forecasts, they will cool down to only 29 degrees overnight.

Foreign workers harvest sesame in a field in North Chungcheong Province in central South Korea, standing under parasols to protect themselves from the scorching sun as a heat wave grips the country. Photo: -/YNA/dpa/file photo

Meanwhile, the public was urged to avoid being outdoors as much as possible and to drink plenty of water. In Seoul, authorities have also designated approximately 4,000 public facilities as heat shelters, according to South Korea’s official news agency, Yonhap.

The capital has a population of 9.6 million, and more than 25 million people live in the Seoul metropolitan area—about half of the country's population.

Highest value since weather records began

During a cabinet meeting, President Lee Jae Myung described the nationwide heat wave as a “national disaster” that is making daily life difficult for people. The heat wave began in late July and has now spread across the entire country.

Authorities in the southeastern part of the country had already reported a record high temperature over the weekend. In the southeastern city of Yangsan, a temperature of 42.5 degrees was recorded—the highest since weather records began.