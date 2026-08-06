According to South Korean military officials, North Korea fired at least one short-range missile toward the Sea of Japan.

HANDOUT – According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, this image, provided by KCNA on October 29, 2025, shows a test launch of strategic cruise missiles at sea. Photo: Uncredited/KCNA via YNA/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

South Korea's official news agency, Yonhap, reported that the missile was launched near the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan. Details regarding the missile's range were not immediately available.

According to Yonhap, this is already North Korea’s tenth ballistic missile launch this year. Under several UN Security Council resolutions, the country is generally prohibited from firing ballistic missiles. Experts suspect that North Korea is seeking to demonstrate its strength ahead of military exercises planned for later this month by South Korean and U.S. forces.