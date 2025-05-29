A navy patrol plane with four people on board has crashed in South Korea. dpa

A total of four people are said to have been on board the navy patrol plane. The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

A navy patrol plane with four people on board has crashed in South Korea. The accident occurred in the afternoon (local time) on a wooded mountainside on the outskirts of the southern city of Pohang, according to South Korea's official news agency Yonhap. The exact causes of the crash are not yet known, according to the navy. There is also no information yet on the number of injured and possible fatalities.

The plane had set off on a training mission from an air base in Pohang shortly before the crash. Witnesses reported seeing huge plumes of smoke near the scene of the accident.