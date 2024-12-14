South Korea: Impeachment proceedings against President Yoon - Gallery People watch a television screen showing the televised speech of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a bus station. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has achieved the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. (archive picture) Image: dpa A caricature of imprisoned South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is shown before a rally demanding his impeachment at the National Assembly. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has reached the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Image: dpa South Korean lawmakers attend the plenary session to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has reached the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Image: dpa Participants gather in front of the National Assembly during a rally for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has achieved the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Image: dpa South Korea: Impeachment proceedings against President Yoon - Gallery People watch a television screen showing the televised speech of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a bus station. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has achieved the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. (archive picture) Image: dpa A caricature of imprisoned South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is shown before a rally demanding his impeachment at the National Assembly. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has reached the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Image: dpa South Korean lawmakers attend the plenary session to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has reached the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Image: dpa Participants gather in front of the National Assembly during a rally for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon. A second impeachment motion against Yoon has achieved the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Image: dpa

A first motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol failed in parliament. Now a second attempt has received the required two-thirds majority.

South Korea's parliament has voted by a two-thirds majority in favor of impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol

Prime Minister Han Duck Soo will take over the office on an interim basis until the Constitutional Court decides on the impeachment.

The background to this is the accusation of a breach of the constitution against Yoon, who unexpectedly imposed martial law and lifted it shortly afterwards. Show more

South Korea's parliament has voted in favor of impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol. A motion tabled by the opposition received the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. 204 of the 300 MPs voted in favor of impeachment proceedings. An initial motion had failed last Saturday following an almost unanimous boycott by the ruling party.

Prime Minister Han Duck Soo will now take over the presidential office on an interim basis before the Constitutional Court makes the final decision. It can either confirm Yoon's impeachment or declare it unconstitutional.

Yoon imposed martial law and immediately dissolved it again

The opposition accuses Yoon of breaking the constitution. He had imposed martial law on Tuesday last week in a complete surprise move and lifted it hours later after massive resistance.

On Thursday, Yoon defended his decision during a televised speech called at short notice. He had declared martial law to protect the nation, the president said. His political opponents were "anti-state forces" that were paralyzing the government's work and disrupting the country's constitutional order.