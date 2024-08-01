The bloodbath in Southport is keeping Britain on tenterhooks: while the 17-year-old alleged perpetrator has to appear before a judge in Liverpool today, riots are spreading across the country.

A 17-year-old killed three children and seriously injured eight in Southport, UK, on July 29.

Since then, there have been riots in Southport, but also in London, Manchester and Hartlepool.

These have been fueled by false reports that the perpetrator was an illegal Muslim immigrant. Show more

After the second consecutive night of riots following the Southport massacre, fears of further violent protests by right-wing extremists are growing in the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to consult with important police leaders. The Labour politician will praise the courage of the emergency services and give them backing so that they can crack down on "senseless violence", the PA news agency quoted government sources as saying.

Protest in London on July 31 under the slogan "Enough is Enough". KEYSTONE

On Monday, July 29, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed three girls aged six, seven and nine and injured eight other children and two adults, some of them seriously. The police emphasize that the suspect, who has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, was born in Great Britain.

He is due to appear in court in Liverpool today. According to the BBC, the teenager's parents are from Rwanda. However, false reports spread on social media that the alleged perpetrator was a Muslim migrant who had entered the country irregularly.

More than 100 arrests in London

In London, there were scuffles between ultra-nationalists and the police not far from the seat of government in Downing Street. The rioters also threw fireworks at the iron fence blocking off the street. The police arrested more than 100 people. Participants shouted: "Rule Britannia" and "We want our country back".

In the north-eastern English town of Hartlepool, rioters attacked police officers and a police van went up in flames. Eight people were arrested here. In Manchester, police dispersed several dozen people near a hotel used as accommodation for asylum seekers.

On Tuesday evening, July 30, there had already been violent riots in Southport. There, special powers were extended for the police to control people at any time.

