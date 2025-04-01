  1. Residential Customers
Space travel Space mission "Fram2" with Zurich participation has been launched

SDA

1.4.2025 - 08:24

The four-person crew includes Rabea Rogge (second from left). The former ETH student is the first German in space.
The four-person crew includes Rabea Rogge (second from left). The former ETH student is the first German in space.
Keystone

The US space company SpaceX launched the first manned space mission above the Earth's polar regions on Monday. The University of Zurich is also involved in the mission, called "Fram2".

Keystone-SDA

01.04.2025, 08:24

The four-member crew lifted off on board a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday night (Swiss time), as was shown in a live broadcast on the SpaceX website. The crew includes former ETH student Rabea Rogge, the first German woman to be launched into space.

The privately financed mission will fly over the Earth's polar regions for the first time ever in a multi-day mission. The mission is scheduled to last just under four days and will be used for more than 20 experiments. These include an experiment by the University of Zurich (UZH) to investigate how human genetic material is adapted in space, as announced by the UZH Space Hub in the run-up to the mission.

