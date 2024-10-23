Crew 8, with Alexander Grebenkin, Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps (from left to right), should have flown back to Earth around two weeks ago. (archive image) Keystone

After several months of research, one female space traveler and three male space travelers have begun their journey home to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). Their undocking had to be postponed several times due to weather conditions.

The capsule of the so-called "Crew 8" - Nasa astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin - undocked from the ISS, as live images from the US space agency showed.

On Friday, the Crew Dragon capsule from tech billionaire Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX is expected to land in the ocean off the US state of Florida.

Crew 8 has been on board the ISS since March. It was actually supposed to fly back to Earth around two weeks ago, but then Hurricane Milton threw a spanner in the works. According to NASA, the weather conditions remained too unfavorable for a return.

