The SpaceX giant rocket had to abort its launch for the eighth time. Keystone

The giant Starship rocket from Elon Musk's US aerospace company SpaceX has taken off on its eighth test flight. The 123-metre-high rocket lifted off from the Boca Chica spaceport in the US state of Texas shortly after 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Shortly after the launch (local time, 00:30 Friday CET), SpaceX said it lost contact with the rocket. "We lost contact with the ship," explained Dan Huot from SpaceX. This had "unfortunately already happened last time". The company is working closely with the air traffic control authorities.

In mid-January, the top stage of the rocket exploded during a test flight, with debris hitting the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) then imposed a temporary flight ban.

Musk wants to put humans on Mars

Starship is the largest and most powerful space rocket ever and, according to Musk's plans, will one day take humans to Mars. Before the launch on Thursday, the eighth test flight had been postponed several times. Originally, the eighth Starship test flight should have taken place on Monday. However, it was canceled at the last minute due to a technical problem.

With Starship, SpaceX is pursuing the goal of building a fully reusable and therefore more cost-effective rocket. The US space agency NASA initially wants to use the rocket to resume manned flights to the moon.