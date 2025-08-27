  1. Residential Customers
Space travel SpaceX giant rocket Starship launched on tenth test flight

SDA

27.8.2025 - 02:26

The giant Starship rocket takes off on its test flight.
The giant Starship rocket takes off on its test flight.
Keystone

After two postponed launch dates, the giant Starship rocket from the US aerospace company SpaceX has taken off on its tenth test flight. The rocket lifted off as planned from the company's own Starbase spaceport at 6.30 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

27.08.2025, 02:26

The engineers present erupted in jubilation after the successful launch in the US state of Texas, as could be seen in a live broadcast on the Internet.

The tenth test flight of tech billionaire Elon Musk's giant rocket was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed to Monday. The reason given by SpaceX was to "gain time to fix a problem with the ground systems". The launch was then canceled on Monday due to bad weather.

The 123-metre-high Starship is the largest and most powerful space rocket to date. SpaceX wants to use it to build a fully reusable and therefore cost-effective rocket. According to Musk's plans, it will soon take people to the moon - and possibly to Mars.

