According to a media report, Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX wants to raise more than 30 billion dollars in an IPO next year. A valuation of around 1.5 trillion US dollars is being sought for the entire company, wrote the US news agency Bloomberg, citing informed persons.
The company wants to raise significantly more than 30 billion dollars in the IPO. This would put SpaceX close to the value achieved by Saudi Aramco in its record IPO in 2019. The oil company raised 29 billion dollars at the time.
SpaceX wants to go public in the middle to end of next year, it said. However, the timing could still change due to market conditions and other factors. SpaceX intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its work on data centers in space, among other things.
Musk's largest shareholder
SpaceX currently plays a key role in the American space program and is also known for its Starlink space satellite service. According to media reports, Musk holds more than 40 percent of SpaceX - and has control over the company thanks to shares with more voting rights.
An IPO of SpaceX would also allow the tech billionaire's wealth to be better quantified. Currently, the value of his SpaceX stake is estimated on the basis of previous individual share sales, among other things.
In contrast, the valuation of his stake in Tesla, the electric car manufacturer led by Musk, is based on the share price. According to Bloomberg estimates, Musk is currently the richest person with a fortune of around 460 billion dollars.
Increase in turnover expected
SpaceX is planning sales of 15 billion dollars this year and between 22 and 24 billion dollars in 2026, Bloomberg reported.
SpaceX had once considered spinning off Starlink alone and taking it public. However, the company has since abandoned this plan, wrote the website "The Information" last week.