The crew of the "Polaris Dawn" mission (from left to right) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida: Anna Menon, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis. (August 19, 2024) Image: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has postponed the launch of a mission that would see the first privately funded spacewalk to date.

SDA

Following a technical glitch, the launch is now scheduled for Wednesday, the company announced on Monday (local time).

A helium leak had occurred and was being investigated. The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning from the Kennedy Space Center of the US space agency NASA.

During the five-day "Polaris Dawn" mission, the astronauts in the capsule will travel up to 1,400 kilometers from Earth - further than any astronaut since the Apollo moon missions.

The space travelers include the US billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is also the mission leader. He will be joined on board by pilot Scott Poteet and SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Isaacman is financing the three-mission 'Polaris' program together with tech pioneer Elon Musk's SpaceX.

SDA