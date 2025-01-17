The Starship rocket from US aerospace company SpaceX must remain on the ground for the time being after a dramatic test flight. This was decided by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday and instructed tech billionaire Elon Musk's company to conduct an investigation. The upper stage of the rocket had previously exploded over the Caribbean during a test flight.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a dramatic test flight, the Starship rocket from US aerospace company SpaceX has to stay on the ground for the time being.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered tech billionaire Elon Musk's company to conduct an investigation. Show more

"The FAA is working with SpaceX and concerned authorities to confirm property damage in the Turks and Caicos Islands" in the Caribbean, the US authority added. There have been no reports of casualties.

The FFA had previously stated that it had diverted aircraft around an area where "debris from spacecraft" had fallen. The Starship mega-rocket took off on Thursday at 16:37 (local time, 23:37 CET) for a test flight from the Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, South Texas.