Due to fundamental differences over how to deal with migrants, the two EU partners, Italy and Spain, are once again conducting mutual border controls—just as they did in the past, before the Schengen Agreement on free movement in Europe. On the orders of the left-wing government in Madrid, Spanish authorities have also been checking since Saturday who is entering the country from Italy at ports and airports. Italy’s right-wing government has been doing the same since the beginning of the month.

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, delivers a speech during the closing ceremony marking the launch of the “Climate Refuge Network” at the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenges. The “Climate Refuge Network” is part of the government’s Climate Emergency Pact. Photo: Eduardo Parra/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The trigger was the temporary influx of tens of thousands of African migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in Morocco. Rome argues that Italy’s borders must now be given special protection for some time to prevent illegal immigration. Spain responded with the same countermeasure.

Behind this are Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spain's left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whose relationship is already considered tense. They also take different approaches to refugees.

Complaints from the tourism industry

At first glance, however, the checks at ports and airports seem to be largely symbolic, at least for EU citizens. Rome emphasizes that they apply only to arrivals from countries outside the European Union—in effect, from Africa.

Nevertheless, the tourism industry is complaining that the checks are hurting business in the middle of the peak summer travel season. “There are lines, and disruptions to services and car rental companies. Travel agency owners are already having problems with customers,” reported the tourism association Fiavet. Each year, about 5.4 million Italians travel to Spain and more than 3.2 million Spaniards travel to Italy—mostly vacationers.

On the Spanish side, the checks were limited: According to the Ministry of the Interior, only twelve of approximately 260 flights from Italy were inspected. The newspaper *La Vanguardia* reported from Barcelona that the numerous camera crews at the airport, who were there to cover the event, were more of a disruption than the checks themselves. According to Spanish authorities, a total of 199 passengers from non-EU countries were required to present their documents on the first day.

Meloni Rejects Spanish Ultimatum

In Spain, border controls are currently scheduled to last until September 7; in Italy, until August 15. During the first few days of Italian border controls, not a single arrival was stopped. There is also no indication that any of the migrants from Ceuta have made their way to Italy. They are not even allowed to enter the Spanish mainland.

Meloni had ordered the measure after more than 70,000 migrants from Morocco flooded into the exclave. In the meantime, the vast majority of the refugees have returned. Sánchez initially issued an ultimatum to Meloni to lift the controls. However, the leader of the right-wing party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) issued a statement saying, “Italy does not accept ultimatums or dictates from abroad when it comes to national security and border control.”

Madrid Calls It a "Torpedo" Against European Unity

In response, the Social Democratic head of government in Madrid also reinstated border controls. From Spain’s perspective, Italy’s actions are not only unjustified but also an affront to Spain and European cooperation. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares called it a “torpedo below the waterline of European unity.”

Meloni was elected in 2022 on a platform of taking a hard line against unwanted migration. Elections are scheduled to take place again in Italy next year. According to Italian media reports, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani of the center-right party Forza Italia wanted to try to defuse the dispute. However, the other two coalition partners—Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia and the right-wing party Lega—are said to favor a hard line against Madrid.