Due to the severe wildfires, Spain has declared a state of emergency for the area surrounding the capital, Madrid, and another region.

The Ministry of the Interior announced overnight that it would deploy additional personnel to fight the fires. Operational command was taken over by a military crisis unit that reports directly to the government. In addition, the declaration of a “national emergency” has made more funds available.

According to a report by the public broadcaster RTVE, this is the first time such a state of emergency has been declared due to wildfires. More than 11,500 people have now been forced to leave their homes because of the fires, including 10,000 in the greater Madrid area alone. In the Ávila region, located northwest of Madrid, approximately 1,500 residents were evacuated. In several municipalities, the flames even threatened the town centers.

Weather conditions on Friday “particularly unfavorable”

Many are now waiting in emergency shelters or with family members or friends, hoping to return home—with no specific date in sight. There are fears that even more people will have to be evacuated because the fires can no longer be kept under control. The Ministry of the Interior issued a warning for Friday about “particularly unfavorable” weather conditions: strong gusts of wind could further fan the flames.

In total, more than 125,000 hectares of land have already burned in Spain this year. There are also major fires in France and Italy.