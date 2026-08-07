According to media reports, Spain has issued an ultimatum to Italy's right-wing government to end the border controls introduced in response to the Ceuta crisis.

ARCHIVE – Giorgia Meloni (left), Prime Minister of Italy, is greeted by Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, on the second day of the EU summit. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

"If it fails to do so by Sunday, August 9, Spain will be forced to take proportionate measures to protect the interests and dignity of its citizens," reported the Spanish state-run TV broadcaster RTVE, as well as other Spanish media outlets, citing an official statement from the government in Madrid.

From Spain's perspective, the border controls are unfair, contrary to the interests of the EU, and discriminatory toward its own population. Initially, there was no known reaction from the government in Rome.

Italy had suspended the Schengen Agreement on the free movement of people within the EU with regard to Spain as of last Saturday, in light of the migration crisis in Spain’s North African exclave of Ceuta. Temporarily, some 72,000 people had reached Ceuta from Morocco.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the move as an “extraordinary measure” taken “to ensure national security and prevent any potential impact on our country.”

Italy does not share a land border with Spain. The measure announced by Meloni concerns maritime and air travel. Travelers who are not EU citizens, in particular, should be screened. The migrants who have entered Ceuta have no way of traveling to the Spanish mainland and from there to Italy by plane or ferry.