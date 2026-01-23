The wildfire raging in the northeastern Spanish region of Aragon has continued to spread—and is now the largest wildfire of the year in this popular vacation destination.

A column of smoke can be seen in the Spanish region of Aragon. Photo: Ramón Comet/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

According to the regional government, nearly 12,000 hectares have been destroyed so far. That is 120 square kilometers. The fire, which broke out on Wednesday, remains out of control, said Aragon's regional president, Jorge Azcón.

According to authorities, more than 1,100 people have had to leave their homes. The evacuations affect the five towns of Orés, Asín, Luesia, Malpica de Arba, and Uncastillo in the province of Zaragoza. These towns are located about 100 kilometers north of the regional capital of the same name. Residents were also brought to safety in the town of Petilla de Aragón in the neighboring region of Navarre. Officials stated that no further evacuations are currently planned.

According to authorities, the risk of the fire spreading further remains very high due to weather conditions characterized by strong, shifting winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. More than 400 firefighters, along with numerous firefighting helicopters and aircraft, are battling the flames. They are being supported by, among others, the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

Several houses damaged

Overnight and on Friday morning, firefighters focused on protecting residential areas in Malpica de Arba and Uncastillo. In Asín, ten homes have already been damaged, and homes in other areas have also fallen victim to the flames. In addition, a goat farm burned to the ground. Power remains out in Asín and Orés.

Spain, along with its Iberian neighbor Portugal and other European countries, has been plagued by a series of wildfires for weeks. Thirteen people died in a fire last week in the region of Andalusia—mostly elderly foreigners living in the province of Almería, including seven Britons and three Belgians.

Since the beginning of the year, large-scale fires in Spain alone have already destroyed more than 70,000 hectares of land, according to data from the European Commission’s Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).