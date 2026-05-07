The Policia Nacional has seized 30 tons of cocaine. Clara Margais/dpa/Keystone (Symbolbild)

Never before has so much been confiscated: Spanish police have found 30 tons of cocaine on a freighter off the coast of Africa. If sold on the street, the drugs would fetch 1.4 billion francs.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Spanish police have seized a record 30 tons of cocaine on a freighter off the coast of Africa.

The amount of cocaine found would fetch around 1.5 billion euros (around 1.4 billion Swiss francs) in street sales.

According to the authorities, the drugs were to be loaded onto smaller speedboats on the high seas, which would then transport the cocaine onwards to Europe. Show more

According to the Spanish police, a record quantity of 30 tons of cocaine was seized on a freighter off the coast of Africa. A larger quantity of the white powder in a single shipment has never been seen before anywhere in the world. The seizure was reportedly made in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Dutch police.

The drugs were packaged in 1279 bundles and had a commercial price of more than 812 million euros (around 740 million Swiss francs), the Canary Islands' judicial authorities added. The amount of cocaine found last Friday would fetch around 1.5 billion euros (around 1.4 billion francs) in street sales. Nevertheless, the cargo represents only a fraction of the total amount of drugs smuggled. Estimates are more likely to be in the four-digit range in terms of tons.

A judge in the Canary Islands has ordered pre-trial detention for all 23 crew members of the "Arconian", according to a spokesperson for the judiciary. According to shipping information services, the 90-metre-long ship flying the flag of the Comoros was on its way from Sierra Leone in West Africa to Libya when it was stopped off the coast of Western Sahara. According to the authorities, the drugs, which in all probability originated in South America, were to be loaded onto smaller speedboats on the high seas, which would then transport the cocaine onwards to Europe.

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