Spain's crown princess is now also a paratrooper - Gallery Spain's Crown Princess Leonor (center) is in the final phase of her three-year military training. Image: dpa The heir to the Spanish throne is considered to be prudent and determined. Image: dpa Leonor was trained in all three branches of the armed forces at the military school in Zaragoza: Army, Navy and Air Force. Image: Raúl Terrel/EUROPA PRESS/dpa The whole family attended her military training ceremony in August 2023: King Felipe wore his uniform, as he had also completed three years of military training at the same age. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Spain's crown princess is now also a paratrooper - Gallery Spain's Crown Princess Leonor (center) is in the final phase of her three-year military training. Image: dpa The heir to the Spanish throne is considered to be prudent and determined. Image: dpa Leonor was trained in all three branches of the armed forces at the military school in Zaragoza: Army, Navy and Air Force. Image: Raúl Terrel/EUROPA PRESS/dpa The whole family attended her military training ceremony in August 2023: King Felipe wore his uniform, as he had also completed three years of military training at the same age. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Spain's Crown Princess Leonor jumps out of a plane and is awarded the badge of a paratrooper. But why does the heir to the Spanish throne have to undergo military training?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Leonor has successfully completed her training as a paratrooper at the Military Parachute School in Murcia.

As part of her officer training, she completed several jumps, including a night jump.

The military training is intended to prepare her for her future role as commander-in-chief of the Spanish armed forces. Show more

Spain's Crown Princess Leonor (20) can now also wear the badge of a paratrooper. The daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia has successfully completed the course at the Méndez Parada military parachute school at the Alcantarilla airbase in the Murcia region, the royal family announced in Madrid.

She had completed several jumps, including a night jump in May, it said. At the end of the course, the heir to the throne received the diploma and the "Cazador Paracaidista" badge together with around 50 comrades. The course is part of Leonor's military training at the General Aerospace Academy (AGA) in Murcia, where she is currently completing the third and final year of her officer training.

The training is preparing Leonor for her future role as Commander-in-Chief ("Capitana General") of the Spanish armed forces. She began her military career at the Army School in Zaragoza. She then completed several months of training with the navy on the training ship "Juan Sebastián El Cano". Since last September, she has been stationed in the air force, where she also completed her first solo flight.

Leonor is considered dreamy and a little shy, but also level-headed, prudent, determined and well-organized. Among other things, she has passed survival training and is physically very fit, according to Spanish media reports citing military superiors.