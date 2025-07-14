A pensioner is attacked, right-wing extremist groups march against migrants - and in the middle of the vacation season, a tranquil town in Spain suddenly becomes a social and political hotspot.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since Friday, a group of young men have been gathering in the Spanish coastal town of Torre Pacheco to "hunt migrants".

After days of rioting, the Spanish police are cracking down: Nine people were arrested.

High-ranking politicians such as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the violence against migrants. Show more

Nine people have been arrested in three nights of ongoing riots against migrants in south-eastern Spain. This was announced by the government in Madrid. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska blamed the right-wing populist party Vox for the riots in Torre Pacheco, not far from the Mediterranean coast in the region of Murcia. "These events are a consequence of far-right discourse," he said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reacted for the first time on the news platform X: "Racism is incompatible with democracy", he wrote. He called for "decisive action" against it. Meanwhile, the media in Murcia did not rule out a fourth consecutive night of riots.

El racismo es incompatible con la democracia.



Lo que estamos viendo en Torre-Pacheco nos interpela a todos. Debemos alzar la voz, actuar con firmeza y defender los valores que nos unen.



España es un país de derechos, no de odio. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Vox leader Santiago Abascal accused the left-wing government of being "behind the rapes of Spanish women, the knife attacks on Spaniards and the violence on the streets". He called for "mass deportations of illegals" and the expulsion of legal migrants who commit crimes.

Armed with baseball bats and Molotov cocktails

Despite an increased police presence, numerous younger men had once again gathered in Torre Pacheco on Monday night to - according to politicians and the media - "hunt down migrants".

Some were armed with baseball bats. They threw bottles, stones and Molotov cocktails at the officers. They also set fire to garbage containers, as was shown on various television channels.

Police officers have been in constant action in the Spanish town of Torre Pacheco over the past few days. (archive photo) Bild: Martín C./EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Numerous people were injured in the clashes that began on Friday evening. According to the police, they were largely able to prevent attacks on the migrants from the Maghreb on Monday night. An estimate of the number of participants has not yet been released. However, TV images and photos showed at least several dozen.

Ultra-right-wingers are said to have called for a "hunt for migrants" online

Mayor Pedro Ángel Roca told journalists that many of the protesters had traveled from outside the city. The delegate of the Spanish central government in the region of Murcia, Mariola Guevara, alleged ultra-right-wing protesters had called for a "hunt for migrants" in Torre Pacheco on social media.

The unrest was triggered by an attack on a 68-year-old man, which was allegedly carried out by people with a migrant background on Wednesday. Two of the alleged perpetrators were among those arrested, Guevara announced.

Mayor Pedro Ángel Roca explained on TV station RTVE that around 30 percent of the 40,000 inhabitants of his municipality are migrants, most of whom work in agriculture. "Many of these people have lived here for over 20 years, their children were born here." "Of course" there is also crime in Torre Pacheco. However, Roca emphasized to the far-right groups: "We are not asking anyone to come here to help us."