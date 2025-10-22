New rules will apply to beaches in San Sebastiàn from the 2026 summer season Bild: Emilio Rappold/dpa

New beach rules in San Sebastiàn: The Spanish town bans loud music and smoking. Residents have had enough of the noise and pollution at their seaside resorts.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spanish city of San Sebastiàn has issued new rules for its beaches.

In future, smoking will be banned on the beaches. Loud music is also taboo: loudspeakers must also stay outside.

The change was made following a complaint from local residents about noise pollution and the polluted environment.

The new regulation will come into force in summer 2026. Show more

Anyone who likes to go on vacation in Spain, smokes and likes loud music on the beach should avoid San Sebastiàn in future. The Spanish vacation town is introducing new rules for the beach from 2026.

Smoking will now be banned on the beaches of the town near the French border, as will loud music. The annual mass tourism has long since become a nuisance for the residents of the town of around 190,000 people in the Basque Country.

Environment to benefit from regulation

The authorities are responding to complaints from local residents. They had repeatedly complained about the smell of cigarettes and noise pollution at the resort's beach facilities. A joint complaint was set up for this purpose.

The pollution of the environment by inconsiderate tourists is also a thorn in people's side, reports "20 Minuten". A complaint from locals to the authorities mainly mentions stubbed-out cigarettes. These are said to make up 50 percent of the litter.

New regulations at other vacation destinations too

A smoking ban is intended to counteract this trend. Loud music is also to be banned on the beaches of San Sebastián. Loudspeakers are taboo; those who want to listen to music should do so with headphones, the city advises.

However, the new resolution also includes a relaxation of the ban. Dogs were previously completely banned from the beaches in the summer months from May to September. From next year, however, dog owners will be able to walk their pets at least in the evening between 9 pm and midnight.

The new rules are due to come into force in summer 2026. In addition to San Sebastiàn, Portofino and Mallorca have also recently issued new, more restrictive rules.