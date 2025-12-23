The women were accidentally switched as newborns in a hospital in Logroño, northern Spain. IMAGO/Europa Press (Archivbild)

Over 23 years ago, a hospital in Spain sent two babies home with the wrong parents. The mistake only came to light many years later. The women, now adults, are fighting for compensation.

A Spanish woman was swapped with another newborn at birth in hospital, grew up in the wrong family and has now, 23 years later, been awarded 975,000 euros (around 905,000 Swiss francs) in damages. This was decided by the Higher Regional Court of the La Rioja region, as announced by the judiciary.

Both the young plaintiff, who had demanded a good three million euros, and the regional health service can appeal against the ruling to the Spanish Supreme Court.

DNA test brought the truth to light

The momentous mix-up occurred in June 2002 at the San Millán Hospital in Logroño, around 350 kilometers north-east of Madrid. Two newborns - whose identities remain secret - were sent home with the wrong parents for unknown reasons.

The mistake was discovered by chance many years later when one of the two girls underwent a DNA test. It was not until 2021, after several years of investigation by the health authorities, that both were certain that they had not grown up in their biological families due to the mix-up. "Human error" was the explanation given by the authorities at the time.

The second victim is also claiming around three million euros in court. Both women consider the compensation of 850,000 euros (790,000 Swiss francs) originally awarded by the authorities in the La Rioja region to be insufficient.

The biological mother of one of the victims of mistaken identity is already deceased

In one of the two cases, the competent court has now increased the sum by 125,000 euros (116,000 Swiss francs). One of the reasons given was that the victim was no longer able to contact her biological mother after the mistake was discovered, as she had already died in 2018.

The mix-up had caused "irreparable damage" and the claim of over three million euros was therefore justified, the plaintiff's lawyer, José Sáez Morga, was quoted as saying in the newspaper "El País".

San Millán was long regarded as one of the best public clinics in La Rioja. However, it ceased operations in 2007 and the building was demolished two years later. Construction of a "new San Millán hospital" is due to begin soon.