Spar Switzerland operates over 360 locations with around 1600 employees. KEYSTONE

Spar Switzerland is up for sale: The South African Spar Group wants to divest its Swiss subsidiary, as it announced in Pinetown on Thursday. Talks are underway with potential buyers. It is not yet clear who will take over the more than 360 stores.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you: Spar Switzerland is up for sale - a local buyer is being sought.

The company operates over 360 locations with around 1600 employees.

Due to declining sales, the South African parent company wants to sell the business, but the Spar brand is to be retained. Show more

The Swiss Spar Handels AG confirmed the sale plans. The company is looking for a new owner who will support the management's growth strategy in Switzerland, it said in a press release. Continuity for employees, suppliers and customers is also to be guaranteed.

Spar Switzerland operates over 360 locations under the Spar, Eurospar, Spar Express, Maxi and Top CC brands. In April, Spar took over 14 stores from the Schnellmann Group. At the end of September 2024, Spar Switzerland employed around 1600 people.

"We don't have a deal yet, but the best solution would be a Swiss owner with local business interests. This is also the focus of our negotiations," Gary Alberts, CEO of Spar Switzerland since the beginning of the year, told the news agency AWP. Talks with interested parties are underway. Alberts did not comment on the timeline.

A person familiar with the matter told AWP that the talks are at an advanced stage, but could still take weeks. The Spar brand is to remain in Switzerland. Migros and Coop are not among the interested parties.

Declining business development

The South African Spar Group took over Spar Switzerland in 2016. Last year, it announced a review of the business. According to the South Africans, this is not going satisfactorily. Sales and profits have recently been declining. According to analysts, growth was only recorded during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the financial year to the end of September 2024, sales fell by 6 percent to 745 million Swiss francs, while profit fell by 17 percent to 5.6 million. In the first 18 weeks of the new financial year, turnover fell by a further 9 percent. Analysts spoke of a "slide".

Many Swiss consumers are paying more attention to prices, shopping at large supermarkets or even abroad, as the Swiss Spar parent company reported at a capital market day in March.

Threat of millions in fines

Additional pressure is being exerted by ongoing proceedings by the Competition Commission (ComCo). The authority is investigating whether retailers and wholesalers have entered into illegal agreements via the service provider Markant in order to put suppliers at a disadvantage. Spar denies the allegations. Heavy fines are threatened. Spar was talking about a sum of up to 60 million francs - the amount has since been reduced slightly, according to well-informed sources.

Business is not only tough in Switzerland, but also in the South West of England. In Poland, Spar South Africa has already withdrawn. The South African parent company intends to concentrate primarily on its African business in future. The company also has activities in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Group management sees the problems as the result of a failed expansion strategy and failures on the part of previous managers. The new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mike Bosman, has announced that legal action will be taken against former top executives to assert possible damages.

Brand with Dutch roots

Spar was founded in 1932 by Dutch wholesaler Adriaan van Well. The name comes from the motto: "Door Eendrachtig Samenwerken Profiteren Allen Regelmatig" - meaning: "Through cooperation, everyone benefits regularly." At the same time, "Spar" means "fir tree" in Dutch, which also explains the logo with the green tree.

Today, the network comprises around 13,900 stores in over 48 countries on four continents. Annual sales amount to more than 40 billion euros.

Spar was launched in Switzerland in 1989 by entrepreneur Juan M. Leuthold. At the time, he secured a franchise agreement with Spar International. In 2016, Spar South Africa acquired a majority stake, while the Leuthold family and the Austrian Spar operator Aspiag retained minority stakes.