The world's largest online retailer Amazon is cutting around 14,000 administrative jobs. In a statement, the company explained the cutbacks with changes in the organization.

Amazon is cutting around 14,000 administrative jobs - affecting several locations worldwide.

US media report that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost as part of the cost-cutting measures.

The cuts mainly affect office staff, but not employees in logistics or sales. Show more

Amazon is putting the brakes on costs: the world's largest online retailer is announcing the reduction of around 14,000 office jobs. The company has announced that the restructuring will primarily affect administration and central divisions.

According to a report in the "Wall Street Journal" and the "New York Times", up to 30,000 jobs could be cut as part of the cost-cutting round - almost ten percent of all Amazon employees working in administration, IT or management. However, the majority of the workforce in logistics, shipping and sales will be spared.

Amazon justifies the move with a "restructuring of the organization", which is intended to reduce costs and simplify internal processes. Industry observers also see the decision as a reaction to rising operating costs and billions invested in artificial intelligence.

No cuts in the Amazon shipping network

In recent months, the company has invested heavily in AI-supported recommendation systems, language models and automated warehouse technology. Although these projects increase efficiency, they tie up enormous resources.

According to current information, no employees in the warehouse and logistics centers are affected. Amazon employs over 1.5 million people in these areas - the majority of its global workforce.

For Amazon, this is the biggest wave of redundancies since 2023, when the company also cut tens of thousands of jobs. Analysts expect that the share price could benefit in the short term, but in the long term the question remains as to how profoundly the reorganization will affect growth.