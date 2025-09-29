The skid marks on the runway show: The arrival of an airplane at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport was just barely a minor incident. Bild: Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport via AP

A sigh of relief in the US state of Virginia: a guardian angel saved 50 passengers and the crew from worse when a plane landed. Apparently, special concrete prevented a catastrophe.

Adverse weather conditions forced a US pilot to make a bumpy landing in the US state of Virginia last Wednesday.

Apparently, a special concrete surface saved the day, slowing the plane down in time before disaster struck.

The Emas system had only been installed at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport last year, a spokeswoman said. Show more

This bumpy landing will certainly haunt the 50 passengers and crew of flight 4339 for some time to come: Heavy rain and fog made the arrival of the United Airlines plane at the US regional airport Roanoke-Blacksburg a stress test.

Three hours late, the flight from Washington headed for its destination in the US state of Virginia last Wednesday - but the landing turned into a tightrope act. Due to the adverse conditions, the plane came to a halt "too far forward" at 10 pm. This was announced by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement according to "20min".

Special surface was not installed until 2024

"The plane rolled into the Emas system [the Engineered Materials Arrestor System] and the passengers were able to safely disembark," aviation expert Richard Levy told FOX 5 DC. The fact that the plane came to a safe stop in the end was probably due to the special surface on the airport runway. According to the report, a safety area made of cellular concrete blocks acted as an additional brake for the plane - and thus prevented a potential catastrophe.

As airport spokeswoman Alexa Briehl explained after the successful landing, the safety system was only installed last year. Special porous concrete allows the landing gear of the aircraft to sink in and thus slows the plane down abruptly. At the same time, the special floor covering prevents aircraft from being permanently damaged, even during bumpy landings.

It was not only in Roanoke-Blacksburg that Emas prevented worse. In Chicago in September, the surface also prevented a possible collision involving a Gulfstream G150 with two passengers. 70 airports across the US are equipped with Emas.