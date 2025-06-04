More than a century after its sinking, a deep-sea expedition reveals razor-sharp images of the USS F-1 for the first time. The American submarine - a technical masterpiece - was doomed in a collision.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you During an expedition off San Diego, high-resolution images of the USS F-1 submarine, which sank in 1917, were taken for the first time at a depth of 400 meters.

With the help of modern deep-sea technologies, a detailed 3D reconstruction of the wreck was achieved.

The mission ended with a memorial ceremony on board in memory of the 19 victims of the disaster. Show more

During deep-sea training off the coast of San Diego, high-resolution images of the USS F-1 submarine, which sank in 1917, were recorded for the first time. The submarine sank after a collision with another US Navy submarine. 19 crew members lost their lives.

The images were taken as part of an interdisciplinary expedition with WHOI, the US Navy, NHHC and NSF. State-of-the-art deep-sea technologies such as the submersible Alvin and the autonomous underwater vehicle Sentry were used.

Between 24 February and 4 March 2025, the researchers carried out precise sonar surveys and imaging procedures to document the more than 100-year-old wreck at a depth of around 400 meters. The image data enabled a photogrammetric 3D reconstruction of the wreck - a first for this historic submarine.

Following the dives, a memorial ceremony for the 19 deceased sailors was held on board the research vessel Atlantis. Their names were read out, accompanied by the symbolic ringing of a ship's bell.

