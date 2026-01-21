It is illegal in Switzerland to issue speed camera warnings. sda (Symbolbild)

A woman from Thurgau moderates a Facebook group with speed camera warnings and thinks she is anonymous. Nevertheless, she now has to dig deep into her pockets. The Meta Group had passed on her data.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from Thurgau was fined by the public prosecutor's office for violating the Road Traffic Act.

She moderated a Facebook group that warned people about speed traps.

Warning of speed traps, including sharing such warnings on social media, is prohibited in Switzerland by the Road Traffic Act. Show more

It has been illegal in Switzerland for years to warn of police checks. Nevertheless, many people keep trying to do so under the guise of supposed anonymity on the internet. But the platforms have to hand over the personal data, as another case from Thurgau now shows.

There, the public prosecutor's office fined a woman for violating the Road Traffic Act because she moderated the group "Polizeikontrollen Kanton Thurgau" on Facebook. There she posted warnings about speed traps and vehicle checks.

The woman activated posts from users, deleted offensive comments or advertising from bots, as reported by the "Beobachter". According to the report, the woman was fined 500 francs and must also pay 780 francs in legal fees. The Meta Group had forwarded the woman's data to the public prosecutor's office.

Sharing warnings is also prohibited

The Swiss Road Traffic Act prohibits the issuing of speed camera warnings. Speed camera warning devices and warnings via radio, TV - and also social media - are prohibited.

Only recently there was a similar case in Aargau, blue News reported. A 60-year-old woman from the district of Baden was sentenced to a fine for sharing a Facebook warning about a speed camera. Even if the woman had not written the post herself, sharing such warnings is also a punishable offence.