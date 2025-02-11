Pro Senectute recommends always involving several people in the financial affairs of vulnerable relatives in order to minimize the risk of fraud. KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

A senior citizen loses a lot of money at the end of his life because he wants to help his Spitex housekeeper and her family financially out of an emergency situation. But their Instagram account shows a life with a luxury watch, Mercedes and long-distance travel.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A housekeeper working for Spitex uses made-up stories to make her 95-year-old client feel sorry for her.

The client initially supports the woman, who is supposedly in an emergency situation, with small amounts of money and then grants her access to his account.

The alleged fraudster relieves the senior citizen of a total of 360,000 francs.

An attentive bank employee informs the senior citizen's daughters and the woman is charged with fraud.

The case has not yet been concluded. Show more

The financial rip-off of elderly people happens again and again and often follows the same pattern: build up trust, feign distress and create sympathy, accept small amounts of money first and then increase the sums later. The fact that the scam continues to work so well is also due to the fact that the perpetrators often come from the victim's immediate social environment.

Oneparticularly perfidious example is the story of Ralf Brand (name changed - editor's note). After the death of his wife, the 95-year-old received support from a housekeeper on behalf of Spitex. His two daughters were unable to make up for the emotional hole left by their father; one was very busy at work and the other lived in California.

In this isolated situation, the housekeeper gained the trust of her client, brought small gifts - sometimes a jar of jam, sometimes some Christmas decorations - and eventually told stories that aroused Brand's compassion. One such story was about a deceased sister in Sri Lanka who had allegedly left behind five orphans for the housekeeper to look after. Another time it was about a probably necessary abdominal operation she was about to have.

Good faith versus unscrupulousness

Brand first gave the woman small amounts of money, which he withdrew while shopping. This grew to 2,000 and then 5,000 francs per month, broken down into smaller amounts of cash. In February 2022, Brand gave his housekeeper his postcard and PIN.

The senior citizen acted in good faith to support a family in need, but according to the Beobachter, bank statements from this point on show debits for beauty stores, fashion houses and hairdressing salons. On one occasion, several hundred francs were withdrawn from an ATM in Canada.

The arrangement only came to light when Brand himself called Spitex to inform the care institution about a monthly payment to his housekeeper - it was a personal donation that was close to his heart.

However, Spitex employees are not allowed to accept gifts or financial benefits that exceed a modest symbolic value. That's what the employment contract says. The woman is dismissed - but remains in contact with Brand.

It is not until the spring of 2024 that a bank employee becomes suspicious after a call from Brand, who wants to increase the withdrawal limit on his bank card. He hears the voice of a woman he doesn't know in the background. He then informs his daughters.

Instagram account shows a life without need

They investigate the matter, check the transfers and discover a will from their father in which he had transferred his life insurance policy to his housekeeper. Brand's granddaughter secures screenshots and video recordings from the Insta account of one of the housekeeper's sons. The images show a life without hardship. For example, the woman can be seen on the hood of a Mercedes SUV and her sons are wearing luxury watches.

The daughters reacted immediately, had the will annulled, obtained a no-contact order and pressed charges against the woman for fraud. And indeed: the former housekeeper has no orphaned nieces in Sri Lanka and no stomach problems either, as the police interrogation reveals. The suspicion: the stories were made up to make Brand feel sorry for her and to get his money.

Calculated over a period of three years, the amount - direct payments and credit card transactions - totaled 360,000 francs. The former housekeeper denied the amount, saying it was a few thousand francs at most and that Brand had given her the money voluntarily.

In October 2024, the house of the alleged fraudster was searched. Since then, the Brand family has been waiting for the court proceedings to begin. Brand Senior will no longer be able to testify; he died in a retirement home in December 2024.