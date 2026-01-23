Poland's largest opposition party has split. Following a dispute over the party's direction within the right-wing conservative PiS, more than 30 lawmakers led by former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are set to leave the party.

ARCHIVE – Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the Polish PiS party, is being questioned by a parliamentary committee at the parliament building in Warsaw. Photo: Czarek Sokolowski/AP/dpa

The exact number has not yet been determined, said party leader Jarosław Kaczyński in Warsaw. He did not say whether Morawiecki himself was among them. With 186 members of parliament, PiS has been the largest parliamentary group in the Polish parliament to date.

The background to this is a conflict over the party’s future direction. In March, the 77-year-old Kaczynski had selected the right-wing hardliner Przemyslaw Czarnek as the candidate for the office of prime minister in the 2027 parliamentary election. The nomination showed that Kaczyński is hoping to win over voters from far-right parties.

Former Head of Government Stands Up Against the Shift to the Right

Morawiecki, the party’s vice chairman and an economic liberal, feels sidelined by this decision. Together with other moderate PiS representatives, he founded a group called “Development Plus” this spring. He called for the PiS to return to being a major center-right party: “Thousands of people are active in my group who want to reach out to entrepreneurs and young people.”

Ultimatum Expires Without a Result

But Kaczynski viewed the group as a thorn in his side. He issued an ultimatum demanding its dissolution and wanted all members to sign a declaration of solidarity by Thursday. Morawiecki refused to do either. A crisis meeting on Thursday ended without a resolution.

The right-wing conservative PiS, whose name “Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc” translates to “Law and Justice,” governed Poland from 2015 to 2023. During this time, it significantly restructured the judicial system, which led, among other things, to a confrontation with the European Commission. In October 2023, the PiS lost the parliamentary election and has since been the country’s largest opposition party.