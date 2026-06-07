The Swiss sporting goods manufacturer On successfully put pressure on the authorities. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Swissness at any price: the sporting goods manufacturer On has apparently engaged in an intense power struggle with the authorities in order to be able to continue labeling its shoes with the Swiss cross - despite production abroad.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the sporting goods manufacturer On has put the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) under massive pressure to continue labeling its products with the Swiss cross - despite production in Asia.

According to the report, the company threatened to file a state liability suit and also demanded the removal of two critical officials.

On has been officially allowed to continue using the Swiss cross since March 2026, but must place it between the words "Swiss" and "Engineering". Show more

The Swiss cross stands for quality worldwide, which means that products can be sold at a correspondingly high price. For a long time, the requirement was that the goods had to be produced in Switzerland - until March 2026.

The sporting goods manufacturer On did not want to do without the Swiss cross, even though it has its sneakers manufactured in Asia. In order to achieve this, the company put massive pressure on the authorities, as reported by the NZZ am Sonntag.

The Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) had previously examined the legality of the Swiss cross in the important growth market of China. The company responded immediately and initially sent a letter to three federal councillors and several business associations in August 2025. In addition, the company's lawyers demanded that the IPI issue a declaration of consent to the Chinese authorities for the use of the Swiss flag.

On threatened with state liability action

According to the newspaper, citing confidential emails, the company even dictated which officials were allowed to have a say in the matter. In addition, the sporting goods manufacturer threatened the IPI with a state liability suit if it suffered any damage as a result of the authority's actions. Under threat of legal action, On also successfully demanded the removal of a critical interview on the IPI website.

The result is impressive for the billion-euro company: The result of the power struggle with the IPI was a veritable "Lex On", as the "NZZ am Sonntag" writes. The company may continue to use the Swiss cross on all shoes sold worldwide, but only has to place it between the words "Swiss" and "Engineering".

In March, the IPI finally officially approved the agreement, blue News reported. The IPI relaxed the practice for companies that develop in Switzerland but produce abroad. They may then use the symbol under certain conditions.

Competitor threatens legal action

The IPI did not wish to comment on this "subjective interpretation" of the emails, the newspaper continued. The authority justified the exclusion of the two officials by stating that it wanted to discuss "the matter and not people" and that the interview had been deleted "for a constructive climate".

On itself did not comment on the emails. However, the company emphasizes that it also wanted to pay due tribute to the design and development in Switzerland and clarify the rules in the interests of the Swiss economy.

Meanwhile, other Swiss companies are not very happy with the approach. Roberto Martullo, owner of the traditional brand Künzli shoes, has already raised the prospect of legal action against the regulation, while entrepreneur Thomas Minder is even threatening to launch a popular initiative.