The popular music streaming service Spotify is struggling with massive problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spotify is struggling with a malfunction.

Currently, only an error message appears when searching for new songs. Show more

Spotify is currently experiencing major problems when listening to music. The music streaming service is struggling with massive disruptions. The disruption portal allestörungen.ch has received several hundred reports in the last few hours. While saved songs can still be played, only an error message appears when searching for new songs or podcasts.

The disruption is apparently not limited to Switzerland. Numerous users on X are also reporting difficulties with music streaming.

