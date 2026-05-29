Only in 2007 and 2011 was spring in Switzerland warmer than this year. Keystone

Spring 2026 has gone down in the statistics as the third warmest spring in Switzerland since records began. Persistent high pressure resulted in very dry conditions, plenty of sunshine and a heatwave with new temperature records in May.

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The national average temperature from March to May was 1.6 degrees above the value for the reference period from 1991 to 2020, according to the spring statistics published on Friday by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). Only the springs of 2011 and 2007 were warmer, with a deviation of 1.9 degrees and 1.7 degrees respectively.

In meteorological terms, spring lasts from March 1 to May 31. At 0.4 degrees, March was only slightly above the norm. April, on the other hand, was the fifth warmest on a national average since measurements began. The temperature was 2.6 degrees above the reference period.

May breaks a few records

May was a changeable month. A cold phase in the days around Ascension Day with ground frost and fresh snow down to low altitudes was followed by an unusually early heatwave towards the end of the month. Overall, May was 1.5 degrees warmer than average, as the updated MeteoSwiss climate bulletin for May published on Friday afternoon shows. This made May the seventh warmest May since measurements began.

The heatwave brought new daily highs for May at many measurement locations. In Biasca TI, the highest temperature ever recorded in May on the southern side of the Alps was 34.8 degrees on May 28. This is only 0.3 degrees below the national record for May in Switzerland, which was set in Sion on May 25, 2009 at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

Dry spring

Spring was also one of the driest on record. The amount of precipitation in the period from March to May 2026 was between 40 and 90 percent below the norm, depending on the region. Spring was particularly dry in the eastern parts of the country. In the Graubünden and Engadin region, it was the driest spring on average since 1901.

The same applies to our eastern neighbor Austria: In Austria, spring 2026 was the driest since measurements began 169 years ago, as reported by the Austrian Federal Institute for Meteorology Geosphere Austria on Friday. The amount of precipitation there was 50 percent below the climate average for the period 1991 to 2020.