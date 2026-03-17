Spring begins with the camellia show in Locarno - Gallery The camellia show in Locarno marks the end of the cold season. (archive picture) Image: Keystone From pale pink to white to deep red, the camellias glow under the spring sky in Ticino. (archive picture) Image: Keystone In the dreamy Parco delle Camelie in Locarno, the winding paths invite you to take a stroll. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Spring begins with the camellia show in Locarno - Gallery The camellia show in Locarno marks the end of the cold season. (archive picture) Image: Keystone From pale pink to white to deep red, the camellias glow under the spring sky in Ticino. (archive picture) Image: Keystone In the dreamy Parco delle Camelie in Locarno, the winding paths invite you to take a stroll. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

It marks the beginning of what is perhaps the most beautiful season of the year: the camellia in the Parco delle Camelie in Locarno, glowing from pale pink to dark red. From Wednesday, the 27th International Camellia Show invites visitors to stroll along Lake Maggiore.

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The camellias have been lucky this year, said the President of the Swiss Camellia Society, Daniele Marcacci, on the tour of the Camellia Park. It hasn't rained too much or too little in recent months. "The worst thing for camellias is prolonged drought in winter."

Not all the camellias in the park are in bloom yet. "That's a good thing," says Marcacci. If it warms up too quickly and the plants flower within a short space of time, that's not good at all. According to the expert, the snow that fell on Saturday down to lower altitudes did not harm the camellias. "The plants tolerate one or two nights with temperatures below zero degrees well." When snow falls, it is important to free the plants from the weight of the white splendor, as the snow can break the delicate branches.

On the other hand, prolonged sub-zero temperatures make things difficult. To protect their famous Pillnitz camellia from the cold, the people of Dresden have had a mobile greenhouse built. The camellia in Dresden (Germany) was one of the first to be documented in Europe, says Marcacci.

Legend about the first camellia in Europe

According to legend, the Swedish botanist Karl Peter Thunberg brought four camellia plants from his trip to Japan in 1779 to the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew near London. One specimen remained at Kew, according to the Pillnitz Castle website. The other three are said to have been passed on to Hanover (D), Schönbrunn (A) and Pillnitz. Only the specimen in Dresden has survived.

This was planted in 1801 by the court gardener of Pillnitz at its current location. Today, the plant is considered the oldest and largest camellia north of the Alps. In 2025, it was awarded the title "Historic Camellia" by the International Camellia Society.

Two daughter plants of this legendary camellia were donated to the Parco delle Camelie in Locarno by the garden director of Pillnitz in 1990. Their rich red color shines under the pale blue spring sky. With the mild temperatures of the coming days, even more Pillnitz flowers are likely to open - and many others with them.