The piazza in front of the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome has been reopened. However, the construction work is currently only 85 percent complete. (archive picture) Keystone

The piazza in front of Rome's Lateran Basilica has been reopened after extensive renovation work. "Look how beautiful it is!" wrote Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on social media on Monday, according to Kathpress.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With a view to the Catholic "Holy Year 2025", the square around Rome's oldest church with its green spaces, shady trees and a cooling fountain system invites visitors to linger, even in the summer heat.

According to Gualtieri, attention was paid to ecological sustainability. The new paving, made from traditional Roman materials such as cobblestones, basalt and travertine in three shades, is interspersed with grass to keep the ground permeable. The lighting of the twelve fountains highlights the façade of the papal basilica of St. John Lateran.

However, the measures are currently only 85 percent complete, according to the mayor. Archaeological investigations had required work to be halted for 92 days and some changes to the plan.

"We can hardly wait to see this square fully completed in all its beauty and immense historical value," emphasized Gualtieri. More than 30 million additional visitors are expected in Rome for the "Holy Year 2025", which Pope Francis opened on Christmas Eve.