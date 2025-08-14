From November, SRF also wants to run advertising. (symbolic image) sda

From November 2025, all major Swiss TV providers will be using a joint replay advertising model. In future, advertising will be shown specifically at the start, pause or fast-forward of programs - a measure to counter the decline in the traditional advertising market.

For the first time, the Swiss TV industry has agreed on a standardized model for replay TV advertising in collaboration with SRG. The aim is to strengthen the declining traditional TV advertising market through user-based, time-shifted advertising and thus safeguard Switzerland as a media location.

Advertising will now be displayed specifically at the start, pause or fast-forward of content, as the Swiss Private Television Association (VSPF), Swissstream, Suissedigital and SRG jointly announced on Thursday. This is intended to "at least partially" compensate for the decline in the advertising market - up to 40 percent of TV content in Switzerland is currently consumed on a time-shifted basis.

The new replay model is to be introduced from November 2025. It is based on a solution already used by private TV groups. CH Media, the Seven.One Entertainment Group with Sat.1 and ProSieben and RTL Deutschland have already been using this model since 2022.

The fact that this is now being supported by SRG across the board strengthens the media marketplace in the long term. "For SRG, it is important to strengthen the Swiss media center as a whole - this also includes the advertising market," Walter Bachmann, Secretary General of SRG, was quoted as saying in the press release.