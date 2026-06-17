On Wednesday, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) presented details of the cost-cutting measures announced for 2027. The goal is to save 80 million Swiss francs through adjustments to structures, processes, production methods, and partnerships.

SRG stated that this approach would best preserve its programming in the public interest. Nevertheless, cuts are unavoidable in the medium and long term.

The company plans to simplify its management structures and eliminate redundancies. The real estate used for production and administration is to be optimized.

More efficient workflows, the reduction of committees, the consolidation of production planning and control, and adjustments to program production methods are expected to lead to further savings.

By 2029, SRG SSR must save 270 million Swiss francs, primarily due to the reduction in the broadcasting license fee decided by the Federal Council.