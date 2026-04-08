SRG - here the Swiss Radio and Television SRF building in Zurich - will close 2025 with a slight loss. (archive picture) Keystone

SRG closed the 2025 financial year with a slight loss of CHF 2.9 million. This is the result of declining income from fees and advertising revenue, the company announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to its own figures, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) generated operating income of CHF 1.56 billion in 2025 - around CHF 3.5 million less than in the previous year.

The decrease of CHF 33.4 million was primarily due to the fall in fee income. However, advertising income was also down CHF 4.1 million on the previous year, as can be seen from the press release

Operating expenses rose by CHF 11.4 million compared to the previous year. Although actual salary costs fell by 15.6 million francs as a result of the reduction of 284 full-time positions, the annual financial statements also show provisions of almost 50 million francs for social plan costs up to 2029.