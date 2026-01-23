SRG will resume broadcasting radio programs on FM starting in mid-fall. The Federal Office of Communications (Bakom) is expected to grant it the FM broadcasting license in August.

SRG will resume FM broadcasts in mid-fall. Bakom is expected to grant it the necessary broadcasting license in August. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about SRG will resume broadcasting its radio programs on FM starting in mid-fall. OFCOM plans to issue the necessary broadcasting license in August; initial operational tests have already been approved.

The return to FM follows a parliamentary decision that postponed the planned shutdown at the end of 2026. The aim is to prevent listeners from switching to foreign stations.

The resumption of operations will initially result in annual operating costs of approximately 6.6 million Swiss francs. With the planned expansion next year, costs could rise to as much as 15 million Swiss francs per year. Summary created with

OFCOM confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency a report to that effect published in the "SonntagsBlick." According to the report, SRG plans to resume widespread FM broadcasting across Switzerland, offering three channels in each language region.

Bakom has approved operational tests for July 20.

In some cases, technically outdated components are still in use. Initial operating costs are expected to amount to around 6.6 million Swiss francs per year, the newspaper reported, citing an internal document. Further expansion phases, planned for next year, could cost up to 15 million Swiss francs annually, according to the report.

In January, SRG stopped broadcasting its programs via FM. Following the complete transition to DAB+ (Digital Audio Broadcasting) in the first half of 2025, the radio stations lost six percent of their market share.

A political decision

The reason for this reversal is a political decision: The original plan had been to discontinue FM broadcasting by the end of 2026. After that, all radio programs were to be broadcast using DAB+ technology. However, last December, Parliament passed a motion calling for FM to remain available for a longer period.

The reason was the fear that listeners of private radio stations still broadcasting on FM might switch to foreign stations instead of purchasing DAB-compatible devices.

Following the parliamentary decision, the SRG announced that it would resume broadcasting on FM. “Completely abandoning FM would only have made sense if the entire industry had shut down FM by the end of 2026,” the SRG stated at the time. The SRG could not afford to continue doing without FM and, with it, many listeners.