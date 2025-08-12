Keystone

A man from St. Gallen is accusing Axa Insurance of robbing him of part of his savings. He wanted to save for a home, but received an expensive life insurance policy. The case is now in court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you IT entrepreneur Jérôme Spitzer wanted a retirement account but, according to his own statement, received an additional life insurance policy from Axa

He denies having agreed to this and suspects that the offer was added retrospectively.

Spitzer has taken the case to court, Axa is not commenting because of the ongoing proceedings. Show more

IT entrepreneur Jérôme Spitzer from St. Gallen had been saving for years for his dream of owning his own home. But when he bought a house, a whole CHF 25,000 was missing from his account. This was reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt" newspaper.

The reason: Spitzer claims that Axa Versicherung sold him an expensive life insurance policy in addition to his desired pension account. According to the "St. Galler Tagblatt", 37 percent of the assets paid into the account went towards risk cover

But Spitzer says he never agreed to this. The offer was only added later. He explains to the St. Galler Tagblatt that he would never have signed the contract if he had received this offer in advance. There was also no mention of a combination with life insurance in any of the emails that Spitzer exchanged with the Axa employee.

The incident now has legal consequences: Spitzer has taken the case to court. Due to the ongoing proceedings, Axa Versicherung has not yet commented on the allegations.