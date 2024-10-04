The man crashed into a trailer in the accident. Kapo SG

The St. Gallen police chief has already lost his job due to a drunk driving accident. Now it is known: He caused the accident with over two per mille alcohol in his blood.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The St. Gallen police chief caused the accident in August with over two per mille alcohol in his blood.

This is the result of the penalty order issued by the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office.

According to the order, the 63-year-old must pay a fine of CHF 5,400.

Valentin Aggeler knew that he had consumed alcohol before setting off on the journey, it says. Show more

The head of the regional police of the St. Gallen cantonal police caused the accident in August with over two per mille alcohol in his blood. The penalty order issued by the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office also states that the 63-year-old must pay a fine of CHF 5,400.

The analysis of the blood sample taken revealed a blood alcohol concentration of at least 2.05 per mille, according to a penalty order issued by the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office. Blick" first had access to the penalty order and was the first to report on its contents on Friday.

Valentin Aggeler had known that he had consumed alcohol before setting off on the journey. "He therefore at least accepted that his blood alcohol content was above the critical limit of 0.80 per mille by weight and that he was driving the vehicle while intoxicated and therefore unfit to drive," the penalty order continues.

In addition to a fine, Aggeler must also pay the procedural costs of CHF 1,650 as well as other fees. The probationary period is two years. Aggeler has confessed. The penalty order is not yet legally binding.

On sick leave since the accident

At the beginning of October, the State Chancellery of the Canton of St. Gallen announced that Aggeler would be leaving the St. Gallen Cantonal Police at the end of January 2025 and taking early retirement.

Aggeler crashed his private car into several trailers during his free time in August. Since the accident, he has been on sick leave for personal reasons, the state chancellery announced at the beginning of October.

The head of the St. Gallen regional police force is in charge of the uniformed police officers in the canton. Aggeler worked for the St. Gallen cantonal police for more than 40 years. He became head of the regional police force at the beginning of 2019.

SDA