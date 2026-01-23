"It was essentially a murder by elimination": The Zurich District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old Hungarian man to more than 13 years in prison. In 2023, he stabbed an employee of the Lugano Bar in Zurich.

The 53-year-old man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for murder. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about The Zurich District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to more than 13 years in prison for the murder of a bartender.

According to the court, a great deal of evidence suggests that the Hungarian man was the perpetrator.

The court also ordered his detention. The man suffers from mental illness and is still considered a danger to others. Summary created with

On Wednesday, the Zurich District Court sentenced a 53-year-old man to 13 years and five months in prison for murder. The Hungarian national is alleged to have killed a bartender in Zurich. The court also ordered his detention.

“The crime seems completely senseless,” the judge said as he began reading the verdict. The defendant had taken the bartender by surprise, sprayed him with pepper spray, and “mercilessly” stabbed him from behind. “That was a gross disregard for the victim’s life.”

The fact that the crime was committed in broad daylight in front of witnesses attests to a high degree of cold-bloodedness. “It was, in effect, a contract killing.” He wanted to get rid of a nuisance, the judge said.

Evidence Convinces the Court

The 53-year-old man, who is battling cancer, is alleged to have killed the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” on Langstrasse with seven stab wounds on August 30, 2023. He denies the charges.

However, the evidence presented to the court clearly indicates that the Hungarian man was the perpetrator. Video footage revealed a pattern of movement that could be linked to his phone number. This means the defendant was at the scene of the crime at the time of the incident. The footage showed the 53-year-old, the judge continued. The clothes seen in the footage were found in his possession.

A witness described the killing as a veritable massacre and compared it to the shower scene in the thriller “Psycho,” said the prosecutor during the trial. “The victim bled to death in agony.”

Confusing Explanations

A little more than two months after the crime, the police were able to arrest the Hungarian man less than 100 meters from the crime scene. “The perpetrator always returns to the crime scene,” the prosecutor said.

The knife used to stab the bartender was found on the defendant’s nightstand in Hungary. He had returned there temporarily after the crime. The police also found the clothes that were visible in the surveillance footage.

The defendant's testimony on Tuesday was rambling for long stretches. He spoke of stolen Bitcoin accounts and an invention that he claimed to have sold to the wife of race car driver Michael Schumacher. He also claimed to be the inventor of the LED light.

The Hungarian man followed the trial while lying in a hospital bed. He is being held at the Bauma ZH Care Center, a facility for inmates with health impairments. There, he is receiving only palliative care because, after having already undergone chemotherapy, he refuses immunotherapy. He is, however, firmly convinced that the doctors want to let him die.

Therapy probably won't help

The expert report prepared in connection with the murder trial describes the man as “unpredictable and prone to violence.” He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. In addition, he has a personality disorder with antisocial and paranoid traits.

The prosecution sought a 16-year prison sentence for murder and commitment to a psychiatric facility. In addition, he was to be deported from the country for 15 years. The prosecutor did not consider therapy to be effective. The defendant is aggressive, shows no insight into his illness, and refuses to take antipsychotic medication.

The judge explained that the lighter, more lenient sentence was due to the 53-year-old’s moderately impaired capacity to control his actions as a result of his mental illness. The judge noted that the prognosis for further offenses was poor.

Committal is necessary due to the defendant’s propensity for violence and delusions. “The risk of reoffending with the most severe acts of violence remains significantly elevated,” the judge said. Even though that is currently difficult to imagine given his condition. However, with immunotherapy, he could be cured and would once again be capable of committing such acts.

Acting in a fit of madness

His attorney requested an acquittal. He argued that his client could not be conclusively identified as the perpetrator. The evidence was insufficient to support a conviction. Alternatively, he pleaded for a charge of manslaughter. He argued that his client had acted in a state of delusion in an attempt to save his love.

According to the indictment, the motive for the crime was the search for a woman named “Debora” and their child. The 53-year-old was convinced that the bartender was hindering his search or was even hiding the woman and child in the rooms above the “Lugano Bar.”

After serving his sentence, the Hungarian national is to be deported from the country for 12 years. The court awarded the victim’s partner 40,000 francs in compensation. The verdict is not yet final.