Several people were the victims of knife attacks in various locations in New York on Monday. One of the crime scenes was near the UN headquarters. KEYSTONE

People were killed or injured by knife attacks at various locations in New York City on Monday. Suspicions are growing that the crimes are connected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were knife attacks at various locations in the New York borough of Manhattan on Monday.

Two people died in the attacks and another person's life is in danger.

The police assume that the attacks are connected and arrest a suspect. Show more

One person has been arrested following stabbings that left at least two people dead in the New York borough of Manhattan. The motives for the similar acts of violence in different parts of Manhattan are still being investigated.

"Today, three innocent New Yorkers who were simply going about their daily lives were victims of a horrific, horrific attack. Two have lost their lives. One is fighting for her life," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The attacks began on Monday morning New York time in southwest Manhattan, according to police. Without warning, a construction worker was stabbed in the stomach. The attack appeared to be indiscriminate and the incident was apparently not preceded by an argument. The perpetrator was able to flee, the victim died in hospital.

Just two hours later, according to the police, a fisherman was stabbed on the East River in the eastern part of Manhattan. He also died.

Another 30 minutes later, the perpetrator attacked a woman in front of the UN building on the East River, seriously injuring her. He was arrested just a few streets away. The man was identified as a 51-year-old homeless man who had already been behind bars eight times for criminal offenses.

dpa