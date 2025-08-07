  1. Residential Customers
Ramsen SH Stable burns down - 17,000 chickens die

SDA

7.8.2025 - 09:59

17,000 broiler chickens were killed in a fire in Ramsen. The barn burned down completely. (symbolic picture)
17,000 broiler chickens were killed in a fire in Ramsen. The barn burned down completely. (symbolic picture)
Keystone

In Ramsen in the canton of Schaffhausen, 17,000 chickens were killed in a fire on Thursday. The barn of the fattening farm burned down. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Keystone-SDA

07.08.2025, 09:59

07.08.2025, 10:02

The emergency services were informed at 5 a.m. that a chicken coop in Ramsen was on fire, according to the Schaffhausen police. The emergency services were able to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it completely by shortly before 8 am.

However, all help came too late for the 17,000 broiler chickens. They died in the flames. No one was injured.

