A 45-year-old man is alleged to have shot and killed six employees of the youth welfare service in Stade; he has now been found dead in his prison cell. Investigators are continuing to search for answers.

The suspect, who is alleged to have killed six people in Stade, has died while in pretrial detention, but the investigation is continuing. The district attorney’s office is continuing to work to clarify the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the crime, a spokeswoman said. Investigations are also underway into the alleged shooter’s partner and the driver of the getaway car.

Officials believe it was a suicide in prison

An employee at the correctional facility in Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, found the 45-year-old man dead in his solitary confinement cell early this morning. An emergency medical technician determined that the cause of death was strangulation. Authorities are treating the case as a suicide; there is no evidence of a crime. The murder investigation against the 45-year-old is being closed—it is not possible to prosecute a deceased person in Germany.

The Turkish man is alleged to have killed six people in late June at a mother-and-child facility in a town west of Hamburg—three employees of the Hanover Youth Welfare Office and three employees of the facility. According to current information, the motive was a custody dispute over his daughter, who was three months old at the time of the crime. The police arrested him after the crime.

Opposition Calls for an Investigation

The CDU parliamentary group in the Lower Saxony state parliament expressed bewilderment over how the suicide could have occurred. The suspect is said to have expressed his intention to kill himself immediately after the crime. “The Minister of Justice must now provide a comprehensive account of when and what indications of a possible risk to himself were available, how these were assessed, what protective measures were ordered, and whether they were actually followed,” said Carina Hermann, parliamentary secretary of the CDU parliamentary group.

Hermann fears that many questions may remain unanswered following the death of the alleged shooter. “The fact that the accused has now been found dead in his cell also deprives the victims’ families of the opportunity to see the crime fully addressed in a criminal trial,” she said.

The CDU parliamentary group accuses Lower Saxony’s Minister of Justice, Kathrin Wahlmann, of a “series of serious mishaps.” Most recently, the SPD politician came under fire after a convicted murderer temporarily escaped from prison. In addition, the opposition criticizes the fact that key leadership positions in the ministry remain unfilled. “This string of mishaps and unexplained incidents can no longer be justified to the public,” says Hermann.

The opposition also holds Lower Saxony’s Minister President Olaf Lief (SPD) responsible. “The Minister President must now step up as well,” Hermann emphasized. “He cannot continue to stand idly by while control is slipping away in the justice department.”