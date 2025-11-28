Peter Spuhler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stadler Rai. sda

Following the award of a major SBB contract to Siemens, Stadler Rail lodged an appeal on Friday.

Stadler Rail has lodged an appeal against SBB's huge order for new double-decker trains to Siemens. Even after an in-depth analysis of the documents, Stadler Rail is unable to understand SBB's assessment, the Eastern Swiss company wrote in a press release on Friday.

The appeal was submitted to the Federal Administrative Court the day before. An independent review of the award is appropriate, it said. The CH-Media newspapers had previously reported on the appeal.

Stadler's offer, which is based on the double-decker train that has proven itself in daily use, was valued too low compared to a train that only exists on paper. "It is incomprehensible to Stadler how the winning bid could stand out in terms of evaluated criteria such as operating costs, quality, maintenance, sustainability or service contracts," wrote the Eastern Swiss company.

On November 7, SBB awarded the billion-euro contract for 116 double-decker trains for the Zurich S-Bahn and western Switzerland to Siemens. Shortly afterwards, Stadler patron Peter Spuhler spoke of a wrong decision and announced that he would consider an appeal.