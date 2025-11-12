Stadler is to deliver up to 200 hybrid locomotives. IMAGO/Zoonar (Archivbild)

Last week, Stadler Rail suffered a bitter defeat at the hands of its competitor Siemens at SBB. Now the train manufacturer from eastern Switzerland has landed a major order from Luxembourg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stadler Rail has received an order for up to 200 locomotives from the leasing company Nexrail, based in Luxembourg.

The company speaks of a "major order", but does not specify the order value.

SBB recently awarded a billion-euro contract for new S-Bahn trains to competitor Siemens. Show more

"The shock is really deep": Stadler was very disappointed after losing the billion-euro order for new double-decker S-Bahn trains from SBB. The trains will be built by competitor Siemens instead.

But just a few days after the defeat, the train manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland can announce a success. Stadler has received an order from Nexrail. The leasing company based in Luxembourg is ordering up to 200 EURO9000 hybrid locomotives.

Delivery from 2029

The locomotives will be built in Valencia, Spain, Stadler announced on Wednesday. In the communiqué, the company speaks of a "major order", but does not specify the order value.

According to Stadler, this locomotive with hybrid drive can be used for cross-border operations between Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. The first vehicles are expected to be delivered to the launch customer Hamburger Rail Service (HRS) in 2029.