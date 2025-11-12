"The shock is really deep": Stadler was very disappointed after losing the billion-euro order for new double-decker S-Bahn trains from SBB. The trains will be built by competitor Siemens instead.
But just a few days after the defeat, the train manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland can announce a success. Stadler has received an order from Nexrail. The leasing company based in Luxembourg is ordering up to 200 EURO9000 hybrid locomotives.
The locomotives will be built in Valencia, Spain, Stadler announced on Wednesday. In the communiqué, the company speaks of a "major order", but does not specify the order value.
According to Stadler, this locomotive with hybrid drive can be used for cross-border operations between Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. The first vehicles are expected to be delivered to the launch customer Hamburger Rail Service (HRS) in 2029.