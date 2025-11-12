  1. Residential Customers
After SBB defeat against Siemens Stadler Rail lands major order from Nexrail

SDA

12.11.2025 - 19:01

Stadler is to deliver up to 200 hybrid locomotives.
IMAGO/Zoonar (Archivbild)

Last week, Stadler Rail suffered a bitter defeat at the hands of its competitor Siemens at SBB. Now the train manufacturer from eastern Switzerland has landed a major order from Luxembourg.

Keystone-SDA

12.11.2025, 19:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Stadler Rail has received an order for up to 200 locomotives from the leasing company Nexrail, based in Luxembourg.
  • The company speaks of a "major order", but does not specify the order value.
  • SBB recently awarded a billion-euro contract for new S-Bahn trains to competitor Siemens.
"The shock is really deep": Stadler was very disappointed after losing the billion-euro order for new double-decker S-Bahn trains from SBB. The trains will be built by competitor Siemens instead.

But just a few days after the defeat, the train manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland can announce a success. Stadler has received an order from Nexrail. The leasing company based in Luxembourg is ordering up to 200 EURO9000 hybrid locomotives.

Order worth billionsSiemens delivers 116 double-decker trains to SBB - Stadler comes away empty-handed

Delivery from 2029

The locomotives will be built in Valencia, Spain, Stadler announced on Wednesday. In the communiqué, the company speaks of a "major order", but does not specify the order value.

According to Stadler, this locomotive with hybrid drive can be used for cross-border operations between Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. The first vehicles are expected to be delivered to the launch customer Hamburger Rail Service (HRS) in 2029.

