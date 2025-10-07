  1. Residential Customers
183 Tango streetcars Stadler receives major order for streetcars in Helsinki

The eastern Swiss train manufacturer Stadler has received an order from Finnalnd.
Screenshot Stadler

Stadler Rail will supply up to 183 Tango streetcars to the Helsinki metropolitan area. In addition to building the vehicles, the train manufacturer will also carry out long-term maintenance work.

Keystone-SDA

07.10.2025, 10:29

Stadler Rail AG has landed an order from Finland. The train manufacturer will supply up to 183 Tango streetcars for the Helsinki metropolitan area. Stadler is not giving exact figures on the order volume.

The agreement with the company Pääkaupunkiseudun Kaupunkiliikenne Oy covers the construction of 63 vehicles with an option for a further 120 units, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The contract also includes maintenance work for over 30 years, including technical support, delivery of spare parts, establishment of a local warehouse and development of a logistics system.

