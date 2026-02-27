A streetcar on line 9 derailed in Milan on Friday and crashed into a building. One person was killed. Screenshot Twitter

A streetcar derailed in Milan on Friday and crashed into a building. Numerous people were injured and one person was killed. The rescue work is still ongoing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Milan, a streetcar from Swiss manufacturer Stadler Rail derailed and crashed into a store.

The accident killed one man and injured numerous other people, some of them seriously.

The authorities are now investigating the cause of the derailment. Show more

At least one person has been killed in a streetcar accident in Milan and numerous people have been injured, according to local media reports. The streetcar on line 9 derailed on Friday near the center of the northern Italian metropolis and crashed into the window of a store.

🇮🇹🕊️❗JUST IN: Serious train accident in the center of Milan, where a tram derailed and crashed into a building, — Corriere Della Sera



🔹One man is dead and 40 are injured, firefighters are conducting rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/oQwCLkGUIl — Molo44 🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@MoloWarMonitor) February 27, 2026

A man was trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene. According to reports in the newspaper Il Giorno, the man was a 60-year-old Italian. Several other people suffered injuries, some of them serious, after also being trapped under the train.

The rescue work is ongoing. According to eyewitnesses, the streetcar was traveling at high speed.

The vehicle involved in the accident is a new Tramlink model. The streetcars had only been put into operation a few days previously and are intended to gradually replace older vehicles. They were produced by the Swiss manufacturer Stadler Rail in a factory in Valencia, Spain.

